Hold on FCC’s Rosenworcel Nomination Lifted

WASHINGTON—The holds issued by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on the re-nomination of Democratic FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel have been lifted. Sources indicate that conversations between Markey and Rosenworcel that signaled a commitment to proceeding on remaining items before the commission were key to the senators lifting the hold on Rosenworcel’s possible second term.

For the full story, check out TVT’s sister publication B&C.