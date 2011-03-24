Hitachi to offer fiber routing from MultiDyne for camera signal transmission at NAB Show

Hitachi’s SK series of HD studio and field production cameras can now take advantage of the benefits of fiber-optic signal transmission thanks to a partnership with MultiDyne‚ a provider of fiber-optic transmission solutions. The HD camera optical routing system will be exhibited at Booth C4309 at this year’s NAB Show.

Using MultiDyne’s EOS-4000 optical routing system, Hitachi camera customers now have complete flexibility in assigning camera heads to CCUs. This is an alternative to Hitachi’s TCP/IP data network control system, with which any control panel can control any camera wherever there’s access to a LAN, WAN, MAN or Internet connection.

Hitachi’s camera and CCU signal-transport design uses the SMPTE-311M standard, allowing camera power and digital optical transmission to be isolated without losing any function, operational benefit or picture quality. With the MultiDyne optical router, camera signals can be transmitted over fiber cable up to 6mi without degradation.

With the optical routing switcher, Hitachi users can connect studio and portable cameras moved around a facility for different production purposes and venues.

Any number of cameras and CCU units can be configured with the optical router. The router is easily controlled via a standard PC, Crestron or AMX control system. Installations involving multiple studios and groups of cameras in each studio can share a common set of CCUs and control panels at the control room, saving the user substantial costs in equipment.