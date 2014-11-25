Historic KTLA Tower Comes Down

LOS ANGELES —A 160-foot broadcast tower on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles is being taken down and moved after 89 years at the same location. Dismantling commenced Monday on the KTLA radio tower at Sunset and Bronson Avenue, the station said.



The tower was originally one of two that flanked an office building. The other was removed in 1950, KTLA said. Both originally were erected for KFWB, a radio station launched by Sam Warner, co-founder of Warner Bros., which previously had studios at the KTLA location.



The tower is coming down to make way for a new office building. The developer will restore and retrofit the tower at another location, KTLA said.