‘HGTV Dream Home 2012’ Captured With Fujinon Lens



WAYNE, N.J.: “HGTV Dream Home, which has kicked off the New Year on HGTV for over a decade, introduced a new fully furnished custom home built just for this special event. The detail of the HGTV Dream Home 2012 was captured in 1080/60i resolution using a Fujinon HA25x11.5BERD HD ENG telephoto lens on a Sony HDWF900 CineAlta HDCAM camcorder.



“HGTV Dream Home 2012” will feature a home just outside of Park City, Utah that one lucky viewer can win in next year’s sweepstakes. The show premieres immediately following the 123rd Tournament of Roses Parade on HGTV Jan. 2, 2012, at 1 p.m., with an encore presentation Jan. 3.



Shot documentary-style, the one-hour show gives viewers a tour of the interior and exterior of the home including its great room, master sitting room, outdoor living room, and hot tub deck. It also features on-camera interviews with the architects, interior designers, landscapers, and builders who contributed to the effort.

