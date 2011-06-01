Hearst Television standardizes on Digital Alert Systems' EAS/CAP platform

Hearst Television, has standardized on Digital Alert Systems’ (DAS) DASDEC-II emergency messaging platform with EAS-Net across 29 stations in 26 markets. Hearst has taken advantage of EAS-Net, an exclusive communications protocol software that enables EAS data and audio transmission over a TCP/IP network, to integrate its new DASDEC-II systems with the HD master control branding engine that runs at all of its stations. The engine, which sits between the stations' Vizrt graphics systems and Harris automation, can ensure that emergency messaging matches the look and feel, as well as the quality, of other station content.

The system meets all FCC Part 11 rules and conforms to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards.