Hearst Stations Added to Haystack TV

REDWOOD CITY, CALIF.—Haystck TV, a personalized video news platform, has announced a new partnership with Hearst Television to distribute Hearst-owned stations via the Haystack TV platform. Hearst joins Gray Television and Meredith Corporation as partners with Haystack TV.

In the deal with Hearst, Haystack TV users will now have access to local news and weather produced by Hearst stations in 30 markets. This brings Haystack TV’s total stable of local news and weather content to more than 70 markets.

In addition, Haystack TV has also announced a partnership with weather provider Praedictix, which offers users access to weather video forecasts for their region.

Haystack TV is accessible through free apps on Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, iPhone, iPad and the web. The apps automatically recognize users’ locations and serve local news that is relevant to their geographic area, or users can set locations manually.