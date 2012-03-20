HDTV household penetration to surpass 50 percent by 2016, says report
HD-ready households in 40 countries examined will double from 25.9 percent at end-2011 to 50.9 percent in 2016, according to a new report from MarketResearch.com.
The report, "HDTV, 3DTV and DVR Forecasts," however, predicts that in 18 countries HD-ready penetration will be higher than 80 percent in 2016.
"Most sets on sale in developed markets are now HD compatible, with a growing proportion also providing 3-D functionality," said Simon Murray, author of the report. "Retail prices are falling as production reaches economies of scale, as competition increases and as consumer acceptance grows."
More than 300 million HDTV-ready households existed at the end of 2011 for the 40 countries covered in the report. In the United States, 79 million HDTV-ready homes exist, followed by China with 35 million and Japan with 24 million.
The HD-ready household total will more than double to 652 million by 2016, according to the report.
