HDMI Licensing Launches 4KTV-Compatible Certification

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—HDMI Licensing LLC announced the Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program. The program will help ensure full pass-through of 4K/UltraHD content. This program encompasses additional and enhanced HDMI cable testing as well as a comprehensive anti-counterfeiting label program, the licensing body said. This will allow participating HDMI adopters to design and test their High Speed HDMI cables for the performance typically needed for emerging 4K/UltraHD content.



The program includes a best-practices design note and an expanded set of cable testing requirements. Under this program, participants will test their HDMI cables at an HDMI Authorized Testing Center to certify that their HDMI cables can reliably support the full 18 Gbps of the HDMI 2.0 Specification, which is what is typically needed for the most advanced video formats such as 4K/UltraHD, a wide color gamut, and high dynamic range. The program also incorporates new testing guidelines for EMI levels to minimize unwanted interference with wireless signals in today’s connected devices.



Once the cables have passed the testing requirements at an HDMI Authorized Testing Center and are registered with HDMI Licensing, LLC, Participants can brand and promote their cables as Premium High Speed HDMI Cables or Premium High Speed HDMI Cables with Ethernet.



These cables will carry a tamper-proof, anti-counterfeit label to differentiate them from other HDMI cables. A mobile app that scans the label will allow manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to confirm the authenticity of Premium High Speed HDMI Cables.



The Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program is currently available to HDMI Adopters via the HDMI Adopter extranet, and participating HDMI ATCs are ready to accept cables for testing.