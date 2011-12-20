HD local news transition gives WHTM-TV opportunity to employ distributed, file-based news editing, says Keith Blaisdell

WHTM-TV, the Allbritton Communications-owned ABC affiliate serving the Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon and York, PA, market recently completed its transition to HD local news.

The move from SD gave the station the opportunity to transition its news production workflow from a traditional linear to a file-based approach, which gives everyone in the newsroom as well as those in other station departments access to content as it's ingested.

In this podcast interview, Keith Blaisdell, WHTM-TV director of technology, talks about the station's transition to HD newsgathering, production and presentation.