HBO Max, HBO Subs Growing Faster Than Expected, Hitting 73.8M in Q4 2021

DALLAS, Texas—AT&T has reported new subscriber numbers for HBO Max and HBO, with the two services hitting 73.8 million subs at the end of 2021, up from 69.4 million subs around the world in Q3, 2021.

The numbers were revealed in a January 5, regulatory filing with the SEC issued prior to Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, AT&T Inc. providing an update to shareholders at Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference.

The new sub counts mean that HBO Max and HBO beat management’s prior guidance that end-of-year subscribers would be at the high end of its 70 million to 73 million subscriber target.

The filing did not provide a breakdown of subs in the U.S. or other details on the streaming operations.