AT&T Reports 69.4M Global HBO Max, HBO Subs

DALLAS, Texas—AT&T has reported new subscriber numbers for HBO Max and HBO, with the two services hitting 69.4 million subs around the world in Q3, 2021, a 12.5 million bounce from a year earlier, and 1.9 million higher than Q2, 2021.

AT&T said the streaming service will reach the higher end of its forecast for 70 million to 73 million global subscribers by the end of 2021.

In the U.S. the two services had 45.2 million subs in Q3, 2021, up 7.1 million in the past year.

But domestic subscriber counts were down from 47.0 million in Q2 2021 because the company removed HBO from the Amazon wholesale platform, a decision that also slowed global sub growth in Q3, the company said.

Domestic ARPU was $11.82 for the services.

AT&T also reported that operating revenue in the direct-to-consumer segment hit $2.04 billion in Q3, 2021, up from $1.62 billion a year earlier, while direct costs hit $2.04 billion, up from $1.55 billion in Q3, 2020.