Hawaii Wild Fires: 16,700 Subs Still Lack Phone, Cable Services

The daily FCC report on the impact of devastating wild fires in Maui on the communications infrastructure is reporting that no TV stations are out of service and that cell service is improving, with only 5 out of 21 cell sites serving Kapalua, Napili-Honokowai, Kaanapali, Lahaina, Launiupoko, and Olowalu still out of service as of 6 a.m. ET on August 17.

The fires had initially knocked all 21 sites out of service.

But cable and wireline companies reported 16,700 subscribers had lost service in the disaster area, which means that they may be without telephone, television, and/or Internet services. That marked only a slight improvement of the 19,093 subs without service on August 12.

No TV stations were reported out of service by the FCC.

Five AM radio stations were reported in service and no FM stations were out of service.