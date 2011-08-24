Harris Ships Selenio to EPTV in Brazil



MELBOURNE, FLA. and SAO PAULO, BRAZIL: Harris has delivered a Selenio integrated media convergence platform to Brazilian broadcaster EPTV to support the digitization of EPTV’s signal contribution network.



EPTV, part of the Rede Globo network in Brazil, broadcasts to portions of the states of São Paolo and Minas Gerais. EPTV is the first Brazilian broadcaster to purchase and install Selenio in a video networking environment. The purchase follows a series of Selenio sales in Europe, the Middle East and the United States.



The Harris Selenio media convergence platform combines traditional baseband video/audio processing, video/audio compression and IP networking into a single, space-saving 3RU frame. EPTV will use Selenio to interconnect EPTV’s four TV stations (three in São Paulo State and one in Minas Gerais) to contribute news, HD programming and other content over a new IP network. Selenio will support all required H.264 signal encoding and decoding in the process.



José Francisco Valência, director of engineering and technology for EPTV, said that the Selenio platform will replace an analog contribution and distribution network that had restricted content distribution across its broadcast operations.



“The installation of Selenio is an integral part of a project intended to interconnect EPTV stations for digital broadcast services, notably the contribution and distribution of video, audio, voice and data signals,” Valência said.



