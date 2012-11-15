Harris Secures Multi-Million Dollar Digital TV Transmission Contract in Bulgaria

MELBOURNE, FLA. and DENVER — Bulgarian TV transmission network operator NURTS Digital EAD has awarded Harris a nearly $8 million contract to transition the country to DVB-T over-the-air digital television. The project will spread services into more sparsely populated rural areas and represents the completion of Bulgaria’s TV digitization strategy as the government moves toward an analog TV switch-off date in early 2013.



Harris, in cooperation with its Bulgarian dealer, New Tek, will supply 196 transmission sites with Maxiva UAX DVB-T air-cooled transmitters and low-power Maxiva UAX Compact Class gap filler systems with power ratings between 10 W and 1 kW. For Harris, this project represents the latest in a series of DVB-T and DVB-T2 digital migrations, which are the leading DTV standards in the central European region.