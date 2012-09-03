Harris’ Morris to Keynote SBE Meeting

DENVER: Harris Communications Division President Harris Morris will be the keynote speaker for the upcoming national convention of the Society of Broadcast Engineers. The national meeting is being held in conjunction with the Rocky Mountain Audio Video Expo and the SBE/SMPTE Engineering Boot Camp Oct. 23–24 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at the Denver International Airport.

Morris is scheduled to speak at the SBE National Awards Dinner on Oct. 24. He oversees 1,960 employees working globally across the division's media and workflow, infrastructure and networking and transmission business units.

The dinner includes the presentation of the SBE National Awards including the Robert W. Flanders SBE Engineer of the Year Award to Wiely Boswell, CBRE of Chapter 118, Montgomery, Ala. and the James C. Wulliman SBE Educator of the Year Award to Wayne Pecena, CPBE, AMD, DRB, 8-VSB, CBNE of Chapter 99, College Station, Texas. Chapters and individual members will also be recognized during the dinner.

Others to be recognized include SBE Sustaining Member, Orban, for its free BS.1770-2/R 128 and CBS Loudness Meter. Doug Irwin, CPBE, AMD, DRB, is the Best Technical Article Award winner for his article, “Ethernet-based Audio Routing: A How-To Guide.” SBE Chapter 15, New York City is being recognized for Best Social Media Site and Best Frequency Coordination Effort. SBE Chapter 24, Madison, Wis. is being recognized for their achievements over the past year with three awards including, Best Regional Convention, Best Chapter Newsletter and Best Chapter Website. Visit the Awards & Recognitions page on the SBE website for a complete list of award recipients. Participants are invited to attend the SBE National Awards Reception before the dinner.

Other SBE events during the national meeting for Oct. 23 include the SBE Certification Committee meeting at 2 p.m. and the SBE Board meeting at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza DVI Hotel. A frequency coordinators meeting takes place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 24 and the annual SBE membership Meeting, which includes updates on SBE membership, finances and programs takes place at 4 p.m. The membership meeting is being streamed live. To view the meeting online, click on the annual membership meeting icon posted on the SBE website home page prior to the start of the meeting. ~ from Radio World

