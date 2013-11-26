Harris Broadcast Delivers Automated Graphics Solution to TVSN

SYDNEY—TVSN has selected Harris Broadcast’s graphics automation solution.



Deployed with the launch of TVSN’s localized New Zealand channel in August, the custom solution interfaces with the home shopping channel’s enterprise resource planning system to serve multiple master control facilities with one graphics operator.



“By working closely with the Harris Broadcast team, we have deployed a custom, comprehensive automation solution that improves operational efficiency and integrates closely with our existing systems,” said Nick Pigot, general manager television, TVSN. “The result is a boost in productivity, allowing a single operator to manage multiple markets from one console and to focus on TVSN’s production and commercial goals.”



Using Microsoft .Net technology, Harris Broadcast built a custom system on its graphics platform with RTX plug-ins, which seamlessly links to TVSN’s inventory system to allow the operator to make decisions on which graphic templates are required. This enables the automation to complete stock levels and pricing instantly and automatically. Built on open IT standards, the system provides graphics for all of TVSN’s outputs.