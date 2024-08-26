Harris' Acceptance Speech Draws Nearly 29M Viewers

NEW YORK—An estimated 28.9 million viewed all or part of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech during on Thursday, the final night of the Democratic National Convention, according to Nielsen, a half million more than viewed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s acceptance speech in July.

A total 26.2 million viewers watched the fourth and final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which aired 9-11:30 p.m. ET across 15 television networks reported by Nielsen, with varied coverage televised on each. Harris’s speech aired from approximately 10:31 p.m. to 11:11 p.m. ET.

On Wednesday, the third night of the convention—which featured Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz’s acceptance speech on Wednesday as well as former President Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey—total viewership averaged 20.2 million, according to Nielsen, 3 million more than for the third night of the Republican gathering.

Further data broken down by Samba TV showed that those 28.9 million viewers comprised 13.9 million U.S. households, 31% more than the 10.6 million U.S. households who watched Trump’s RNC speech.

In key swing states, 8% more viewers in Michigan and 5% more in Nevada watched Harris’s speech, while fewer than the average number of households in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin watched. For black households, 12% more households viewed Harris’s speech than Trump’s, according to Samba TV.

Networks measured included ABC, CBS, NBC, Scripps News, CNN, CNNe, Fox Business, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation and PBS.