Harmonic Takes Part in Veterans Employment Program

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—It’s not always easy for military veterans to find a job after coming back from deployment. That is why Harmonic created its veterans employment program, V.E.T.S., which is run by technology consulting firm Sharp Decisions.

V.E.T.S. workers are Sharp employees who are contracted out to companies. The program is designed to ease the transition for a veteran back into the civilian workforce by mimicking aspects of military environment. Employees go through four to six weeks of bootcamp to learn skills and are deployed to clients in squads with other veterans.

Since April, Harmonic has hired five V.E.T.S. workers. One project from Harmonic that these veterans worked on was the creation of the NASA TV UHD channel, which launched on Nov. 10. In an article with the Silicon Valley Business Journal, Harmonic Vice President of Global Software Quality Assurance Chris Pattinson says he intends for Harmonic to have a long relationship with the V.E.T.S. program.

V.E.T.S. has hired and contracted out more than 100 veterans since its founding in 2013 and has 12 clients for the program nationwide, according to Sharp Communications Strategist Jared Baiman.

