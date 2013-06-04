Harmonic Powers Virgin Media's MPEG-DASH Trial

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Harmonic announced that Virgin Media has deployed Harmonic’s ProMedia Suite for a trial of the Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over MPEG-DASH. Virgin’s London facility is using the technology to test deliveryof A/V content to multiple device types, including TVs, PCs, tablets, smartphones, set-top boxes, and other IP-connected gear.



Harmonic’s ProMedia Live transcodes MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC H.264 content to multiple adaptive bit-rate streams optimized for the Virgin Media MPEG-DASH service. In addition, ProMedia Live handles metadata information such as language, captions, and ad signaling upon input and output. ProMedia Live is integrated with Harmonic’s ProMedia Package, streamlining encapsulation and encryption processes. Harmonic says the software can scale to support hundreds of simultaneous streams.



A live demo of the MPEG-DASH workflow will be showcased at the Harmonic booth located in Hall 10.1, stand S10, at ANGA COM 2013, June 4-6, in Cologne, Germany.



Dale Barnes, director of advanced technologies and innovation at Virgin Media said, “As part of an integrated headend solution, Harmonic’s ProMedia Suite optimizes multiscreen delivery by eliminating the need to separately encode, encrypt, store, and transport each piece of video content to ensure compatibility with multiple HTTP delivery formats. The demo at ANGA COM will highlight the operational efficiencies achieved by implementing an MPEG-DASH-based workflow for next-generation multiscreen services converging on one ABR format, and unifying multiscreen delivery for tablets, PC’s, smartphones in addition to set-top boxes and Smart TV’s.”



Harmonic’s real-time multiscreen video processing and encoding technology enables Virgin TV Anywhere customers to watch up to 45 live TV channels on devices, including TVs, PCs, smartphones and tablets. Leveraging Virgin Media’s new infrastructure, customers can also manage recorded programs and control TiVo set-top boxes through a Virgin TV Anywhere app.