Harmonic Powers Olympusat VEMOX OTT System

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—To help power its new VEMOX OTT multiscreen turnkey services, Olympusat Telecom has announced that it is employing a video infrastructure from Harmonic. Among the products Olympusat is using are the Harmonic ProStream 9100 with ACE stream processor and transcoder, the ProMedia Package multiscreen stream packager and NMX Digital Service Manager. These systems help deliver more than 100 live TV channels and more than 5,000 hours of VOD content to audiences in the U.S and Latin America, as well as features like seven-day catch-up TV.

ProStream 9100

The ProStream 9100 platform allows Olympusat to transcode up to 20 SD or HD multiscreen inputs, while it can also output up to 80 profiles and all audio codecs. The system also supports all current broadcast and multiscreen I/O formats, and can be scaled to accommodate future formats.

The ProMedia Package encapsulates and encrypts services to a variety of target ecosystems to support major connected devices and mobile operating systems. Both the ProMedia dn ProStream systems are controlled by the NMX video network system, which provides mass configuration, monitoring, and automated redundancy in centralized or distributed architectures.

In addition, Olympusat announced that OnProcess Technology has been tapped to serve as its technical support provider. OnProcess’ VEMOX team will work with and educate subscribers about new offerings and deal with issues related to passwords, streaming, device compatibility, features and functionality. The company will also watch for technical issues that may occur as part of the product’s launch.

Olympusat Telecom is a division of Olympusat Holdings, a distributor of Spanish-language networks in the U.S.