Harmonic, KIT To Develop Broadband Video Solutions For Pay-TV Ops



Video-equipment vendor Harmonic and KIT Digital, which provides video management and delivery services, announced a strategic partnership to develop multiplatform broadband video solutions for pay-TV operators.



The integrated solutions will be based on the KIT Cosmos video asset management platform and Harmonic's multicodec, multiformat video processing and storage technology. The companies said their joint offerings will have a unified video infrastructure designed specifically for servicing both traditional broadcast and emerging multiscreen devices.



"As the lines between traditional broadcast and new media distribution channels blur, our clients are demanding an integrated, seamless, and cost-effective solution," KIT Digital chief strategy officer Scott Sahadi said in a statement.



KIT Digital has more than 2,300 customers in 50 countries including BBC, Disney-ABC, MTV, News Corp., Universal Studios and Verizon. The company maintains executive offices in New York and operational headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic.



