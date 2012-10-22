Harmonic Adds Compact Transmitter Modules

SAN JOSE, CALIF. —Harmonic has launch of a new family of compact transmitter modules to complement the company’s recently launched CCAP-compliant NSG Pro and resolves key issues facing operators today — headend real estate, power consumption, and fiber availability. Featuring ultra-high-density optics and a compact design, the SUPRALink SPL 7210S DWDM and PWRLink 4200S DFB support up to 20 transmitters in 3 RU.



Designed as a universal replacement transmitter, the SUPRALink SPL 7210S DWDM transmitter enables operators to reuse their fiber network as business requirements change. At the heart of the transmitter is1550-nm DWDM technology that offers a 40 percent deeper fiber reach than standard 1310-nm systems.



Up to 20 SUPRALink SPL 7210S or PWRLink 4200S modules can be mounted in the 3 RU Harmonic HLP 4800 broadband platform. Additionally, the inclusion of dual blind-mate broadcast and narrowcast RF connectors on the transmitters ensures streamlined installation and maintenance. The transmitters can be combined with Harmonic’s edgeQAM and node family to form a comprehensive system solution.



When used within an HFC broadband network that also includes Harmonic’s new NSG Pro, the transmitters enable cable operators to further optimize fiber usage, lower OPEX, and support additional bandwidth-intensive services.