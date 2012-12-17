Haivision features InStream Mobile for iOS and Android at I/ITSEC 2012

Haivision recently showcased one of its enterprise IP video solutions, the InStream Mobile, at I/ITSEC 2012.

InStream Mobile is an advanced, easy-to-use player for HD video delivery in applications that require the lowest end-to-end delay from source to viewer, such as distributing live modeling and simulation environments to mobile devices.

Haivision has announced the availability of InStream Mobile, a low-latency HD media player for iOS and Android devices. It receives, scales and decodes up to 1080p60 full-frame-rate H.254 video.