Haitian American Broadcasting Licenses Ludwig Broadcast Technology

POMPANO BEACH, FLA.: Ludwig Enterprises, the company developing a subscriber-based radio network targeting niche markets by using unused digital TV channels, has signed a licensing agreement with Haitian American Broadcasting.



Under the five-year deal, HAMBC pays Ludwig $8 million to license and deploy Ludwig’s technology in the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Honduras, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Bermuda and the Bahamas. The U.S.-based HAMBC brokers Miami AMs WAVS and WSRF.



The licensing agreement is for Ludwig’s patented technology that employs unused digital TV channels, breaking one larger digital TV channel into 50 smaller audio channels. “The One” receiver would actually use an available data portion of the data stream of the ATSC digital television signals.



Ludwig CEO Patrick Greenish says the license agreement will support U.S. deployment of The One receivers to the first 1.25 million U.S. subscribers. The company also this week selected Bridgewater, N.J. as the market to deploy the initial units. Ludwig says that programming will focus on ethnic, senior and youth markets that it says are not served by commercial radio. The company has not set a launch date. ~ Radio World



