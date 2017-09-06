Gyro-Stabilized Systems and Ikegami Take WJXT-TV to the Skies
MAHWAH, N.J.—WJXT-TV, a news station in Jacksonville, Fla., has added new equipment to its helicopter used for electronic newsgathering. The station recently installed a B512 Broadcast Series stabilization system from Gyro-Stabilized Systems and an Ikegami HDL-F3000 compact two-piece separate optics camera onto its Robinson R44 helicopter.
The GSS B512 is powered by GSS’ GroundControl wireless bi-directional gimbal control system. This allows WJXT-TV to control the B512’s gimbal and camera from the studio. That camera is Ikegami’s HDL-F3000, which offers a lighter solution that is capable of delivering 1080 video with its 2/3-inch 2.6 megapixel CMOS sensors.
The system’s core networking technology is powered by Accelerated Media Technologies’ ENGensis system.
