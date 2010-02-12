GV Kayenne Deployed for Daytona 500 Coverage

Game Creek Video, Hudson, N.H.-based mobile production company will use the new Grass Valley Kayenne Video Production Center to cover the Daytona 500 on Fox Sports, Feb. 14.



Game Creek has been using the Kayenne for the entire 2009-2010 college football season on ABC/ESPN in its “Liberty” production unit and its “Fox” production units producing NFL football on Fox. Both trucks were on hand in New Orleans for the NFL’s NFC Championship Game—with Liberty handling the pre- and post game programming and the Fox truck producing the live game action.



For the Daytona 500, Game Creek will have five mobile units (Fox “A,” “B,” “C,”,“D” and “E”) on-site in Florida for the expansive "NASCAR on Fox" (720p HD) coverage. These trailers will handle everything from the dozens of audio and video feeds to complete editing and Web streaming. The trucks are linked via fiber optic cabling ensuring a seamless flow of audio and video feeds between them. Game Creek used a Grass Valley Kalypso HD Video Production Center last year, in tandem with a Grass Valley Kayak HD switcher, and has now replaced the Kalypso with a powerful new 4.5 M/E Kayenne.



“The Kayenne gives us a lot more resources and allows technical directors who operate the switcher to bring more elements into a show,” said Pat Sullivan, CEO and General Manager of Game Creek Video. “This enables more elements to be sponsored on screen, which is very attractive to our clients. The Kayenne is so versatile that it allows us to handle any type of production. In fact, we look forward to using the Kayenne’s enhanced resources to help us produce a 3D event. It’s been a great investment for us.”