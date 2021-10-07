GV Inks $25M Media Production Deal With Qvest
By Tom Butts
Global systems integrator for the M&E industry will standardize on Grass Valley’s media production platforms
MONTREAL—Grass Valley today announced a $25 million, multi-year contract with Qvest, in which the global systems integrator for the M&E industry will standardize on Grass Valley’s media production platforms.
In making the announcement today, both companies expounded upon their long-term relationship and the impact technology advances such as the cloud and IP are having on the evolution of M&E production.
"The media and entertainment industry is evolving at an astonishing rate with audiences demanding more content across a greater number of devices,” said Christian Massmann, CSO, Qvest. "Our customers are the cornerstone of the M&E space, ranging from news networks to sports broadcasters, video streaming services, and major film studios.
These technology-reliant operators demand state-of-the-art solutions that enable them to differentiate their services and maintain a competitive edge. To offer this to our customers, in addition to our technology and transformation expertise we have built up a worldwide partner network of first-class product manufacturers over many years. By also working closer with the Grass Valley team in future, we are able to share market insights, align our technology roadmaps and leverage greater purchasing.”
Tim Shoulders, CEO and president, Grass Valley added, “We are delighted to be embarking on this next phase of the strategic partnership with Qvest and look forward to jointly realizing the benefits of the win-win enterprise agreement. Over the past 20-years, we have forged a powerful alliance and this next step will further strengthen our technology and business collaboration and will provide customers with world-class solutions that address both current operational challenges and longer-term transformational goals."
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Technology (www.tvtechnology.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
