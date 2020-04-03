‘Guide to Archiving’ EBook Now Available

WASHINGTON—Your content is only as valuable as your ability to monetize it. Fortunately for M&E companies, the ability to access, maintain and index legacy content has improved and become more flexible as things move to the cloud and utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning.

As more archives become digitized, the options for storing and accessing content have expanded.

In TV Technology’s latest eBook, “Guide to Archiving,” we take a look at the options available and how advances in AI are enabling M&E companies to monetize their most valuable assets.