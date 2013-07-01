Guangzhou Broadcast Network Plans to Upgrade with TSL

GUANGZHOU, CHINA— Guangzhou Broadcast Network, a commercial television network serving China’s Guangdong province, plans to install 23 of TSL Products’ PAM2-3G16 Audio Monitoring units as part of an upgrade from SD to HD.



The network provides satellite programming to China and over 104 million people in the Guangdong region via seven broadcast channels covering news, sports, economics, children’s entertainment, drama and shopping.



Local systems integrators and reseller for TSL Products Century Sage Scientific, which was commissioned to help design and integrate its new HD broadcast studios and master control rooms, will provide the units.



“We specified the 23 TSL PAM2-3G16 units to cover confidence monitoring at many locations throughout the production chain,” says Ji Chunbao, sales manager for Century Sage Scientific. “They are very reliable and easy to use, raising quality assurance to a new level for the network. We particularly like that the PAM2s are fully compatible with Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus decoding from HD, SDI and AES signal sources, as it gives GZBN the flexibility to deal with multiple audio formats coming into the facility. The units are also software upgradeable and offer compliance monitoring for all current international loudness standards. The PAM2-3G16 units are perfect for this application.”



The PAM2-3G16 was designed to simplify the monitoring of Dolby encoded and discreet multichannel audio through preset menus and shortcut keys for rapid and intuitive access to critical elements of complex broadcast audio systems. The units provide user-selectable scales, ballistics, range of standard input/output signals supported and the ability to intelligently dissect and monitor multichannel audio signal. Surround descriptive audio and stream mixing are included.



In addition, the PAM2-3G16 offers dual auto-sensing, 1080p (60, 59, 94 and 50Hz), HD/SDI video inputs, HD/SDI bargraph/data/metadata external screen display output and Ethernet connectivity for networked audio system management with alarm monitoring and loudness-compliance logging. The unit features de-embedded audio monitoring from video (HD/SDI) with intuitive selection from up to 16 channels (four groups) possible, downmix of discreet multichannel audio to stereo for compatibility monitoring, multichannel audio outputs for external stereo or 5.1 loudspeaker system integration and EBU, ATSC and user-configurable loudness measurement tools and histograms, among other features.



