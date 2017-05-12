Groups Seek ATSC 3.0 Captioning Assurances From FCC

WASHINGTON—Groups serving the deaf and hard-of-hearing community want to make sure that closed captioning requirements carry over to voluntary ATSC 3.0 rollouts. The groups filed comments on the FCC proposal that is allowing broadcasters to start rolling out the next gen TV standard, saying that they believe the transition can occur without disrupting closed captions, but want the FCC to make sure that happens.

