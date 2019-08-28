Gray TV Renews Affiliation Agreements With Fox Stations

ATLANTA—Gray Television customers won’t have to worry about losing access to their Fox programming any time soon, as Gray and the Fox Television Network have reached an agreement to renew and extend affiliation deals for all Fox television stations in Gray markets.

The deal covers 21 markets for Gray Television customers, including Cincinnati, West Palm Beach, Fla., Birmingham, Ala., and New Orleans.

There have been a record number of station blackouts in 2019; one such blackout between Nexstar and AT&T is still ongoing. This agreement keeps Gray TV and Fox from adding to that record.