Gray Touts Socially Responsible Agenda

ATLANTA—Gray Television has released its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The station group says the report, which covers calendar year 2022, describes its progress in many areas with focuses on its people, social impact, sustainable business operations, and responsible business practices.

“Content, communities, and culture define Gray Television,” explained Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. “The hallmark of our business is delivering unbiased news and information, supporting our local communities, and fostering strong culture everywhere we operate. Through our first ESG Report, we illustrate how these long-standing commitments align with and support accepted frameworks through which responsible companies enhance the well-being of all stakeholders.”

The ESG Report highlights the company’s investments in necessary local journalism and local investigative projects, including a $200,000 grant from the Google News Initiative to support a multiplatform journalism project that focuses on health disparities in the Appalachia region of the country. This six-month series, called "Bridging the Great Health Divide," was shared across Gray stations in the form of newscasts, digital content, and a documentary.

It also touted its expanded relationship with Spanish language channel Telemundo, to launch new local Telemundo affiliates in 22 markets that previously did not have a local Telemundo affiliated station, plus an additional eight new Telemundo affiliates in the first quarter of 2023.

Also in 2022, as a part of Pride Month and Hispanic Heritage Month, Gray stations produced and aired content that highlighted local celebrations in local markets in June and September. In addition, Gray donated over $250 million in cash contributions and free air time last year for the presentation of Public Service Announcements promoting the charitable efforts and public awareness campaigns of nonprofit entities, such as local food drives, safe driving, and health advisories.

On the environment side, the station group noted that its contractors removed, recycled, and reused 88 acres of concrete from a former General Motor plant in Atlanta when construction began in 2021. As a result, no concrete was hauled off site or shipped to landfills, the company said.

The report is available here.