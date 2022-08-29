Gray Announces Inaugural Media Training Center Participants

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Gray Television has the inaugural group of participants in the Gray Media Training Center internship program. The first class includes 10 students who will begin the program in late August in conjunction with their fall school semester. The program will run for 14 weeks.

The media training program will prepare students for today’s evolving media environment, while simultaneously improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in media, Gray said.

Gray has made a commitment to invest more than one million dollars to create the training center.

The Center will educate and train students who attend Mississippi colleges and universities, with a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state. Students who participate in the Center’s programs will learn today’s best practices for broadcast and digital journalism. They also will receive hands-on training in production, sales, operations, IT, engineering, coding and marketing.

The members of the inaugural class are: