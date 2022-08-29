Gray Announces Inaugural Media Training Center Participants
The internship program is part of an effort to improve diversity in the media
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Gray Television has the inaugural group of participants in the Gray Media Training Center internship program. The first class includes 10 students who will begin the program in late August in conjunction with their fall school semester. The program will run for 14 weeks.
The media training program will prepare students for today’s evolving media environment, while simultaneously improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in media, Gray said.
Gray has made a commitment to invest more than one million dollars to create the training center.
The Center will educate and train students who attend Mississippi colleges and universities, with a focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the state. Students who participate in the Center’s programs will learn today’s best practices for broadcast and digital journalism. They also will receive hands-on training in production, sales, operations, IT, engineering, coding and marketing.
The members of the inaugural class are:
- Delesha Banks, Alcorn State University
- MeKiyla Brown, Alcorn State University
- Joliyah Daughtry, Jackson State University
- Tiara Jackson, Hinds Community College (Utica)
- De’Nautis Liddell, Mississippi Valley State University
- Harmony Porter, Hinds Community College (Utica)
- Jasmine Puckett, Jackson State University
- Makyla Simmons, Jackson State University
- Dejona Sims, Alcorn State University
- Kori Ann Walters, Jackson State University
