Gravity Media Australia, Racing.com Team Up On Royal Ascot Coverage

Lizzie Jelfs and Brent Zerafa during live coverage with cross to Jason Richardson at the track.

Australian racing destination racing.com and live production and media services company Gravity Media are collaborating on creating and delivering racing.com’s Australian coverage of the 2023 Royal Ascot race.

All five days of the Royal Ascot, June 20-24, are available on the racing.com broadcast and subscription TV channels and a stream to home TVs or on-the-go devices via the racing.com app. Coverage of the Royal Ascot begins each day at 10:30 p.m. AEST; racing.com is scheduled to deliver more than 20 hours of live coverage.

Gravity Media Australia has been appointed racing.com’s broadcast technology and facilities partner for Royal Ascot coverage and will use broadcast and production technologies of its own designed for the coverage, the production company said.

Coverage involves Gravity Media Australia and Gravity Media in London collaborating to meet the ground production requirements of racing.com at Royal Ascot. Custom Gravity Media cloud-based broadcast technology is being used to deliver and integrate racing.com’s presentation and commentators at Royal Ascot with live hosting and remote broadcast production in Melbourne.

Gravity Media’s Production Centre in Sydney is managing delivery across racing.com’s broadcast and subscription TV channels and online and streaming platforms, it said.

“We’re delighted to be able to join forces with Gravity Media to work on such an exciting project,” said executive general manager for broadcast at Racing.com Grant Hicks. “To be able to work with such a professional and talented team is a privilege and ensures we give ourselves every opportunity of producing the highest possible quality coverage of one of the great weeks on the racing calendar.”

Gravity Media Australia’s appointment as the broadcast technology and facilities partner for racing.com’s coverage of Royal Ascot builds on its long partnership with racing.com. Gravity Media is the broadcast and technology partner for racing.com with Gravity Media’s Production Centre Melbourne linked with Gravity Media’s Production Centre Sydney as the production hub for racing.com’s coverage of horse racing across Australia.