Grass Valley to make APAC market debut of GV Director, LDX Flex at Broadcast Asia

Grass Valley will show the latest updates to its nonlinear live production portfolio at Broadcast Asia, June 18-21, in Singapore.

Grass Valley will introduce several new products to the APAC market. On display will be the GV Director Nonlinear Live Production Center, which integrates the most commonly used live production tools into a single, intuitive system.

The company also will make the APAC market debut of the LDX Flex, its entry level offering in the LDX Series of upgradeable cameras. The LDX Series offers varying levels or operational flexibility through the GV-eLicense program, which allows users to enhance a camera's capabilities indefinitely or just for a seven-day term, depending on requirements.



Grass Valley also will feature the latest updates to GV STRATUS. Advancements include support for the seamless processing and delivery of content to multiple screens, content tagging from multiple ISO cameras and segmentation integration with the Grass Valley Smart Playout Center.



See Grass Valley at Broadcast Asia booth 5B3-01.