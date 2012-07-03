Grass Valley ships EDIUS Pro 6.5

Grass Valley has begun shipping the latest version of its EDIUS multiformat NLE software.

EDIUS Pro 6.5 now includes a stereo 3-D editing workflow and crossplatform codec support. Grass Valley is making its intermediate codec technology available to other third-party applications. In addition to the PC-based HQ/HQX codecs, a QuickTime version of Grass Valley's HQ and 10-bit HQX codec (for Windows and Mac platforms), is now available as a free download.

EDIUS Pro 6.5 offers a stereo 3-D workflow, complete with 3-D stereoscopic editing tools and new 3-D support across its editing peripherals. The full family of 3-D-compatible Grass Valley editing peripherals, such as the STORM 3G and STORM 3G Elite editing hardware, are now all supported from the EDIUS timeline.

EDIUS Pro 6.5 also incorporates 10-bit color correction and a new Flash exporter.