Grass Valley serves HD soccer to Dutch fans

Eredivisie Live, the Dutch soccer channel, migrated to HD for the beginning of the 2010-11 season using Grass Valley K2 Summit media servers. The channel is hosted by Technicolor at its media park in Hilversum, where Technicolor provides technical facilities and playout services for live broadcast and VOD.

After the decision to move to HD in 2010, Technicolor built a new multichannel playout suite based around the Grass Valley K2 media server using K2 Summit production clients. The backbone has three K2 Summit production clients and provides 12 channels configured as five ingest and seven playout channels connected into a redundant K2 SAN, with a dedicated FTP server with a 10Gb/s Ethernet interface.