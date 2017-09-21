Grass Valley LDX Cameras Added to ES Broadcast 4K Truck

MONTREAL—ES Broadcast Hire has brought in some new equipment for 4K and HD production trucks, including a number of Grass Valley cameras. The European company has acquired LDX 86N series and LDX 82 series cameras with native HDR acquisition for its trucks.

With the LDX 86N series camera, ES Broadcast Hire is able to offer traditional HD/3G acquisition, as well as be upgraded to 4K/UHD, 3X 1080i/720p, 6X 1080i/720p or 3X 1080p. Users can upgrade to the higher resolution settings, including HDR capabilities, on a daily, weekly or permanent basis using GV’s eLicensing system.

ES Broadcast Hire has offices in London, Manchester, U.K., Madrid and Munich, so the GV cameras will be used in the trucks for a variety of productions across Europe.