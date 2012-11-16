Grass Valley Ignite automated production receives 2012 Technical Emmy

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) will present Grass Valley with a 2012 Technical & Engineering Emmy Award in January at the 2013 International CES in Las Vegas for its Ignite automated production system.

The 2012 Technical & Engineering Emmy Award recognizes Ignite for the pioneering development of event-driven control room automation systems for production of live television shows, encompasses full control of robotic cameras, audio, graphics and video resources.

The Ignite system, based on technology originally developed and patented by ParkerVision (then called the PVTV NEWS system), helped revolutionize television news production by allowing a single operator to run an entire newscast.

The first live public broadcast using the PVTV NEWS production automation system was produced by News 12 The Bronx, in New York City on June 22, 1998. After acquisition by Grass Valley in 2004, the second-generation system, under the name Ignite included an integrated Grass Valley switcher and robotic cameras that helped local stations create more news programs, and improved consistency and quality of the on-air presentation, all while reducing technical errors.