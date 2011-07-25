Grass Valley equips Kazakhstani stadium

Grass Valley has completed the turnkey installation of a multimillion dollar HD studio and live sports production system for the Baluan Sholak Sport Palace in Kazakhstan's former capital of Almaty. This enables in-house production management for the stadium's events, which include international ice hockey, winter sports, football and boxing, as well as concerts.

The system includes eight Grass Valley LDK 4000 Elite cameras, two with wireless transmission, as well as four LDK 8300 Live Super SloMo cameras, which can operate at single, double and triple speeds. The AnyLight provides flicker-free replays, important during indoor use where artificial lighting is applied. To support the LDK 8300 cameras, the studio also includes two Grass Valley K2 Summit production clients with three variable-speed K2 Dyno Replay Controllers and a K2 Dyno Production Assistant (PA) management workstation. A Grass Valley Kayak HD video production switcher sits at the heart of the control room.

The turnkey project, which included graphics from Pixel Power, multiviewers from Apantac and a Yamaha audio mixer, was designed by Grass Valley in association with its local systems integrator Skymax Technologies, based in Almaty.