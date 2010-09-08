Grass Valley divestiture spawns Thomson Broadcast, Thomson Video Networks

As part of the process of the Grass Valley divestiture, Technicolor is separating its transmission and headend divisions from Grass Valley.

The two business units will now operate as stand-alone entities under the Thomson brand and are being renamed Thomson Broadcast and Thomson Video Networks. Thomson Broadcast provides advanced services, technologies and product families for terrestrial TV, radio and scientific transmission applications, including a range of antennas, transmitters and Digital Radio Mondiale radio systems.

Thomson Video Networks provides a portfolio of video compression and content processing solutions at the digital headend. Thomson Video Networks develops hybrid and multiformat compression systems for DTH, terrestrial and mobile TV, IPTV, and Web TV networks based on the ViBE product family.