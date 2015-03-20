Golf Channel, NBC Use Drone at PGA Tour Event

ORLANDO, FLA.—Drone footage was featured for aerial looks of Bay Hill Club and Lodge during the weekend coverage on Golf Channel and “Golf Channel on NBC” of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The shoot caught the attention of Arnold Palmer, who stopped by to see the camera-enabled drones in action and share aviation stories with the licensed pilots from FAA-licensed production team operating the equipment.





Aerial footage included:

Beauty shots of holes 3, 6, 8, 9 including green complexes

Beauty shots of finishing holes 16, 17 and 18 at sunrise and sunset

Sweeping shots of Bay Hill Lodge, the Rolex Clock, iconic flowerbeds featuring the iconic Arnold Palmer umbrella logo and Bay Hill sign

Arnold Palmer on the 18th green giving his signature thumbs up

The path John Daly took several times on the par-5 6th hole in an attempt to carry the water before carding an 18 in 1998

Robert Gamez’ plaque in the 18th fairway marking where he holed out to win the 1990 Nestle Invitational for a one-stroke victory over Greg Norman

This footage was to be incorporated into tournament coverage on Golf Channel and NBC by 29-time Emmy Award winning producer Tommy Roy, and will be featured in Golf Channel’s “Morning Drive” and “Golf Central,” both of which were onsite at Bay Hill during the run-up week to the PGA tournament.