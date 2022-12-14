Globo Taps Ateme for Immersive Audio Coverage of the World Cup
Globo is using Ateme’s Kyrion encoder platform and other technologies to deliver immersive audio for live coverage of several events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
PARIS—The Brazilian media company Globo has been pushing the boundaries of audio distribution for over-the-air broadcasting in Brazil as the country moves toward TV 3.0, the country’s next-generation Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) system.
In those efforts, it has been using Ateme’s KYRION encoder platform to provide low-latency immersive audio codecs. In addition, Ateme is providing enabling technologies behind the immersive sound experience that Globo is currently delivering to viewers during all matches in the World Cup in Qatar, held from November 20 to December 18, 2022.
The improved audio experiences are available to viewers over the commercial free-to-air television in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Globo's Recife market, based on Dolby ATMOS and MPEG-H formats which are presented in the current TV 2.5 Brazilian standards.
Ateme’s technology-agnostic, low-latency video and immersive-audio codec enables immersive-audio experiences in the TV 2.5 expanded live channel, as well as providing a clear path for the transition to TV 3.0., the companies said.
“The World Cup is a tremendous opportunity for us to take a significant step to improve user experience with the current TV standard and to look forward to the next generation soon,” explained Uirá Moreno at TV Globo. “We welcome the support of trusted partners like Ateme whose expertise and dedication will enable us to complete this crucial step for TV 2.5 production.”
Julien Mandel, Solution Marketing Senior Director, Contribution & Distribution Segment at Ateme added that “TV Globo is a major player in the Brazilian broadcast sector. As such, its forward-thinking and proactive approach is crucial to the successful implementation of TV 2.5. Ateme is proud to be part of TV Globo’s live production project to affirm the possibilities for next-gen audio for TV 2.5 over-the-air broadcasting.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
