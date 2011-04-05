GlobeCast Increases Direct Fiber Connectivity to Broadcasters Worldwide



GlobeCast says it has increased the interconnection of its technical facilities around the world to platform operators and broadcast facilities via fiber, as part of its strategy to add value to its content transport services.



Building on the company's global satellite and fiber network, dedicated fiber connectivity has now been established to the premises of over 70 clients, including DirecTV and Fox Sports in the United States, Turner Latin America, TVN SA (n) in Poland, CANAL+, Arte and Orange in France, SingTel in Singapore, Astro in Malaysia, and now-tv and i-CABLE in Hong Kong.



"Broadcasters know and trust GlobeCast for their ability to manage and move content around the world," said Philippe Fort, chief operating officer. "Today we've gone a step further, bringing content directly to the premises of the world's most watched networks and bouquets."



The GlobeCast Backbone Network spans five continents and reaches more than 30 POPs (points-of-presence) in television markets around the world. The company also has capacity on 28 satellites covering a potential television audience in the billions.



