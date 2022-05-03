Global Pay TV Industry Will Add Subs But Lose Revenue
By George Winslow published
The U.S. is set to lose 12 million subs and $19B in revenue
LONDON—A new report for Digital TV Research is forecasting 19 million more pay TV subscribers across 138 countries between 2021 and 2027, but revenues will decline by $25 billion over the same period, as cord cutting in the richer countries with higher sub fees will reduce average revenue per subscriber (ARPU).
Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, explained that “between 2021 and 2027, 86 countries will add pay TV subs and 52 countries will lose subscribers. Most of the countries gaining pay TV subscribers are developing nations, with low ARPUs. The U.S. will be the biggest loser – down by 12 million subscribers.”
The report is also predicting that IPTV will add 79 million subscribers globally between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 439 million. Satellite TV will lose 10 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027.
Revenues will decline in 70 of the 138 countries between 2021 and 2027. The U.S. will fall by $19 billion. Global satellite TV revenues will drop by $14 billion, with digital cable down by $10 billion. Analog cable will lose $1 billion. IPTV will grow slightly.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
