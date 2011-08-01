Germany's ZDF uses Riedel Mediornet for Tour de France

German public broadcasting network ZDF used a fiber-based MediorNet system from Riedel Communications at the recent Tour de France to connect its SNG vehicles with the main OB truck. A Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system enabled communications between the various OB vehicles that were used for broadcast. The racing teams, such as Team RadioShack, used the Riedel brand NanoTalk for the communication between riders, technicians and the team captains during the races.

The Tour de France is probably one of the most demanding televised sporting events because of the wide variety of locations involved, which require repeatedly setting up the technical infrastructure. A total of eight vehicles from the national public broadcasting networks ZDF and ARD were working together for the three weeks of the event.

A Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom provided the communications infrastructure interconnecting nearly all trucks and SNGs in ZDF/ARD's OB truck fleet at the Tour. With one Artist 128 and two Artist 32s, a total of three Artist mainframes were installed together with 32 Riedel Artist control panels.