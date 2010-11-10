Germany's SWR continues tapeless transition with Omneon server infrastructure

German public broadcasting station Südwestrundfunk (SWR) has expanded its Omneon infrastructure with a new HD Spectrum media server system that supports studio production at its facilities in Baden-Baden.

The transition of its production studios to a file-based workflow is the latest step forward in SWR's overall plan to implement tapeless operations. The new HD Spectrum system at SWR supports recording and playback in two studios.

ClipJOCKEY by Solutions for Media (S4M) manages and controls server operations during production and provides user-defined presets that enable dynamic allocation of centralized media server I/O, storage and NLEs to different productions or studios according to SWR's requirements. Takes can be fused together in place on the Spectrum system to create a complete clip or sent to a Final Cut Pro edit system for craft editing.

SWR uses MXF4Mac software to enable native support for MXF files in QuickTime applications and, in turn, to introduce high interoperability and efficiency throughout — from on-set recording with the Spectrum server and edit-in-place with Final Cut Pro to playout via the Spectrum system.

