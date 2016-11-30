Germany’s CBC Installs NetApp for Broadcast Services

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—In an effort to replace its aging file system, Cologne Broadcasting Center (CBC) recently installed Pixit Media’s PixStor scale-out NAS software that runs on NetApp E-Series storage arrays. This new infrastructure is used for centralized graphics production storage and online disaster recovery.

NetApp E5660

The PixStor is a unified scale-out NAS and SAN system that provides flexible scalability and reliable performance. It works with the NetApp E5660 storage arrays with NL-SAS drives to support video production and the EF560 all-flash arrays to support audio production. The overall infrastructure delivers 6 GB per second of video performance to sustain 450 streams of simultaneous XDCam HD422 at 50Mbps playback.

“An integrated storage infrastructure provides central storage and nearline disaster recovery for CBC’s postproduction and audio departments,” said Jason Danielson, product and solutions marketing at NetApp. “With the combination of NetApp and PixStor, CBC can now transition from expensive Fibre Channel connectivity to more flexible and inexpensive 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity via SMB 3.”