Georgia Bulldogs assign duties to Panasonic

The University of Georgia Bulldogs of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) has assigned video acquisition for coaching analysis to four Panasonic AG-HPX370 and two AJ-HPX2000 P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorders.

In addition, a Panasonic 103in TH-103PF12U plasma display has been installed in the new state-of–the-art video command room in the recently expanded Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, the off-field home of the Georgia Bulldogs. Other Panasonic purchases include an AG-HPG20 portable recorder, three AJ-PCD2GPJ single-slot P2 drives, more than a dozen P2 cards and four AG-HMR10 handheld AVCCAM HD recorder/players.

During spring practice, the four HPX370s were being used in manned 50ft towers for aerial capture of the sideline and end zone action, and the two HPX2000s were used on the ground for individual drills. This fall the Bulldogs plan to use the two 2/3in HPX2000s during the game for coaches’ video and the HPX370s for sideline action for motivational videos.

While the Bulldogs acquired in DVCPRO50 last spring, all requisite software upgrades will be made by mid-summer to support shooting in 1080 in AVC-Intra 100. The Bulldogs ingest video into the software, create edits and share with up to 35 clients on the network who can view the footage in coaches’ offices and meeting rooms throughout the facility. All these spaces, by the way are outfitted with Panasonic plasma monitors displaying 1920 x 1080 images.