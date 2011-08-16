Georgia Bulldogs add clarity to coaching analysis with HD acquisition, display

The University of Georgia Bulldogs of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) has assigned video acquisition for coaching analysis to four Panasonic AG-HPX370 and two AJ-HPX2000 P2 HD shoulder-mount camcorders.

In addition, a Panasonic 103in TH-103PF12U plasma display has been installed in the new video command room in the recently expanded Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, the off-field home of the Georgia Bulldogs. Other Panasonic gear includes an AG-HPG20 portable recorder, three AJ-PCD2GPJ single-slot P2 Drives, more than a dozen P2 cards and four AG-HMR10 handheld AVCCAM HD recorder/players.

Brett Greene, video coordinator for the Bulldogs, said that the camcorders arrived in time for spring football for the Bulldogs, which will celebrate their 120th season in 2011.

During spring practice, the four HPX370s were used in manned 50ft towers for aerial capture of the sideline and end zone action, and the two HPX2000s were used on the ground for individual drills. When shooting games in the fall, Greene intends to use the two 2/3in HPX2000s during the game for coaches’ video and the HPX370s for sideline action for motivational videos, he said.

While Greene acquired in DVCPRO50 in the spring, all requisite software upgrades will be made by mid-summer to support shooting in 1080 in AVC-intra 100.

“The P2 workflow is extremely efficient and easy,” Greene said. “We ingest video into the software, create edits, and share with up to 35 clients on the network who can view the footage in coaches’ offices and meeting rooms throughout the facility. All these spaces, by the way, are outfitted with Panasonic plasmas that are displaying 1920 x 1080 images.”